UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Oct 13 Indonesia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday that 12 poultry companies including PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk, PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk and PT Malindo Feedmill Tbk were guilty of cartel practices.
The Commission for the Supervision of Business Competition (KPPU) fined the companies, which included chicken breeders and poultry feed producers, a total of nearly 120 billion rupiah ($9.2 million) for allegedly agreeing to cut production or supply to raise prices.
Of the 12 companies, Charoen and Japfa were handed the biggest fines of 25 billion rupiah each.
Harjon Sinaga, a lawyer representing Charoen, said the company was not involved in the cartel practice.
A Japfa spokesman said the relevant executives were not available to comment. Malindo did not immediately provide a comment.
($1 = 12,983.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources