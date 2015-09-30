* To cull 6 million breeder chickens starting this
week-sources
* Live birds on farms now selling below production costs
* Smaller poultry firms being forced out of business
By Bernadette Christina and Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Sept 30 Indonesia is set to cull
millions of chickens to ease supply swings in the local meat
market caused by a drive for self-sufficiency, the latest in a
string of food policies that have backfired for the government
of President Joko Widodo.
Since coming to power in October, Widodo has been pursuing
food self-sufficiency to protect farmers, but the outcome has
often been volatile prices and concern from investors - eroding
support for the government.
A reluctance to import rice has made Indonesian wholesale
prices among the most expensive in the region this year, while
delays in issuing raw sugar import permits caused local
refineries to close.
The troubles in the meat market began when Indonesia cut
live cattle imports for the third quarter, forcing consumers to
switch to poultry and pushing average local broiler chicken
prices to 20,250 rupiah ($1.38) per kg at the start of
September, up 15 percent from the first half average.
The spike came despite the fact that output was already
outstripping demand by up to 30 percent. Prices have come down
now with live birds on farms selling at about 12-18 percent
below production costs.
"Our consumption is lower than production," Srie Agustina,
director general of domestic trade at the trade ministry said.
"There is an oversupply. There must be a management, a control."
To ensure stable prices, Indonesia plans to cull six million
breeder chickens, starting this week, industry sources said.
"The government is the referee for this cull," said
Krissantono, chairman of the Indonesian Poultry Breeder
Companies Association.
"Increasing consumption isn't just about increasing
production capacity," added Krissantono, who uses only one name.
"It's also about whether the consumer can absorb the product.
That wasn't calculated carefully at that time."
SMALLER BREEDERS HIT BY PRICE WAR
Lower poultry prices have pushed many smaller breeders out
of business, analysts said. Bigger companies like PT Japfa
Comfeed Indonesia, PT Malindo Feedmill Tbk
and PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk are better
equipped to weather the storm.
"The cull is to maintain higher poultry prices as ... there
was a price war due to the oversupply condition," said research
analyst Michael Setjoadi of PT Bahana Securities in Jakarta.
Currently worth more than $4 billion a year, Indonesia's
poultry demand has the potential to expand from its very low
current annual per-capita consumption of just 7-10 kg, which is
far behind neighbouring Malaysia's 39 kg.
This has drawn commodities giant Cargill Inc and
Indonesian food group PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk
into Indonesia's poultry sector.
The country also has ambitions to become a major poultry
exporter and displace Thailand as the region's leader, but this
will require sanitary standards acceptable to international
buyers and lower costs.
In August, Indonesia stopped issuing import permits for corn
used in feedmills as it prepared the ground for rules allowing
only state procurement agency Bulog to import corn from 2016.
"These conditions create a high-cost economy that we pass on
to our selling price," said Desianto Budi Utomo, secretary
general of the Indonesian Feedmills Association and director at
PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk. "These inefficiencies affect
our competitiveness."
($1 = 14,665.0000 rupiah)
