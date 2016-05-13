JAKARTA May 13 Indonesian President Joko Widodo
has called for a review of the country's ambitious program to
develop 35 gigawatts of new power stations by 2019, the energy
minister said on Friday.
"He emphasised that there should be a thorough review while
the deadline is still a long way off, so that we don't encounter
obstacles when we're already halfway," Minister Sudirman Said
told reporters.
Said was referring to reviews of aspects ranging from the
tender process to financing and management by state electricity
utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).
"Investors and businesspeople have started to question if we
can finish this or not," Said added.
The program aims to build nearly 300 power plants, most of
them coal-fired, in a bid to overcome Indonesia's endemic
shortages of electricity and fuel growth.
