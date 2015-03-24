By Kiyoshi Takenaka
| TOKYO, March 24
TOKYO, March 24 Indonesia's president said on
Tuesday the long-delayed construction of a $4 billion coal-fired
power plant would finally start next month, but an activist
group said land disputes had not been settled despite his
personal intervention.
The mega-project, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia,
is seen by investors as a test case for whether President Joko
Widodo's ambitious reforms can translate into real development
in the vast archipelago.
"The problem regarding the Batang power plant has already
been solved. Development will resume next month," Widodo said
through an interpreter at a business forum in Tokyo.
"I, myself, have been directly handling the problem."
The 2,000-megawatt (MW) power plant in Central Java has been
repeatedly held up by difficulties in buying land for the site.
Farmers and fishermen affected by the Batang project have
fought to hold on to their land and livelihoods, with the
farmers saying the land was in a prime rice-growing area.
Those disputes had not been solved, Greenpeace Campaign
Coordinator Arif Fiyanto told Reuters, saying he represented
landowners in Batang who were refusing to hand over certificates
for 29.8 hectares (73.6 acres) of land to the company building
the plant.
"Jokowi should come and meet the Batang community directly,
to know the truth," Fiyanto said, referring to the president by
his nickname.
PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia, a joint venture set up by PT
Adaro Energy Tbk, Itochu Corp and Electric
Power Development Co Ltd (J-Power), will build and
operate the power plant.
It could be operational by the end of 2018 if construction
starts soon, the government has said.
President Widodo, who took office in October, has promised
to make it easier for investors to acquire land, particularly
for power, infrastructure and industrial projects.
His election victory owed much to a "can-do" image as
Jakarta governor, when he pushed forward other long-delayed
projects such as an urban railway after meeting directly with
residents who had been protesting against them.
