TOKYO, March 27 The construction of a $4
billion, 2,000-megawatt coal-fired power station in Indonesia
will begin on April 1 after years of delay as land acquisitions
are finally complete, Japan's Nikkei business daily said on
Sunday.
PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia, a joint venture set up by
Indonesian coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk and Japan's
Itochu Corporation and Electric Power Development Co.
Ltd. (J-Power), will build and operate the Batang plant
in Central Java.
Neither Itochu nor J-Power could be immediately reached for
comment.
Indonesia's Supreme Court has thrown out a landholders'
lawsuit on technical grounds, paving the way for the government
to take over the remaining land for the project.
The prospect of raising funds for the project were also
good, the newspaper said in a report from Jakarta. It did not
elaborate or give its sources.
Indonesia's president Joko Widodo hosted the groundbreaking
ceremony of the project last August with great fanfare but no
ground was actually broken, with dozens of landowners refusing
to give up their paddy fields.
The Batang plant was among a handful of new infrastructure
projects that Indonesia hoped to finally get off the ground to
ease power shortages in the Southeast Asian nation.
