* 10 percent of 35 GW program currently under construction
* Review to include tender process, financing and management
* Flagship project delayed since 2011
(Adds details of context, programme progress)
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, May 13 Indonesian President Joko Widodo
has called for a review of a programme to develop 35 gigawatts
of power-generating capacity by 2019 as the ambitious
electrification scheme succumbed to doubts from within the
government and private sector.
Under the programme, the government aims to build nearly 300
power plants, most of them coal-fired, to increase Indonesia's
power capacity by two-thirds and help overcome endemic shortages
especially in Java.
Lagging progress on the programme could hurt economic growth
and erode Widodo's approval ratings. It may also be a setback to
coal producers from the world's top exporter of the power
station fuel who have pinned hopes on domestic power projects
absorbing excess supply at a time of low prices and ebbing
demand from top customer China.
"(Widodo) emphasised that there should be a thorough review
while the deadline is still a long way off, so that we don't
encounter obstacles when we're already halfway," Energy Minister
Sudirman Said told reporters on Friday.
Said was referring to reviews of aspects of the programme
ranging from the tender process to financing and management by
state electricity utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
.
"Investors and business people have started to question if
we can finish this or not," the minister said.
While power purchase deals have been signed for around 30
percent of the projects, only 10 percent of the programme was
currently under construction, he said.
Construction of the government's flagship 2,000-megawatt
(MW) Batang power station in Central Java has been held up since
Japan's Electric Power Development Co won the contract
in 2011. If built, the project would be the biggest coal-fired
power station of its kind in Southeast Asia.
The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)
said last month that it was undecided whether it will provide
funding for the $4 billion Batang project that has faced
protests from green groups and landowners.
Widodo wants authority over power stations to be shifted to
regional administrations to speed up decision making and
procurement, according to Said, and for management to be closer
to communities they supply power to.
