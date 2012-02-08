JAKARTA Feb 8 Indonesia's state electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) saw its income rise in 2011 by 31 percent to 213 trillion Rupiah ($23.7 billion) from 162 trillion rupiah ($18 billion) in 2010, the company said on Wednesday.

The company's profit was up 6 percent in 2011 to 10.7 trillion rupiah($1.20 billion) from 10.09 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) in 2010.

Last year, PLN's income and profit was boosted by its decision to increase access to electricity which resulted in new customers and the company is set to continue the policy in a bid to meet rising demand, it said in a statement.

On January 31, the company announced plans to increase its capital expenditure by 8 percent to 70 trillion rupiah ($7.79 billion) this year to build power plants and improve its distribution network.

Indonesia has been criticized for its inability to meet rising energy demands from business and the problem threatens growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

