JAKARTA, March 7 Indonesia plans to hike
power prices by 10 percent this year, in three stages starting
from May, the finance minister Agus Martowardojo said on
Wednesday.
The move, which had been flagged previously but had been at
risk of being delayed because of its likely effect on inflation,
comes as lawmakers are also considering a government proposal to
hike subsidised fuel prices by 33 percent in April.
Indonesia's government has lifted its inflation forecast for
2012 to 7 percent in a revised state budget, from 5.3 percent
previously, according to a budget document seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
