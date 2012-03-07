JAKARTA, March 7 Indonesia plans to hike power prices by 10 percent this year, in three stages starting from May, the finance minister Agus Martowardojo said on Wednesday.

The move, which had been flagged previously but had been at risk of being delayed because of its likely effect on inflation, comes as lawmakers are also considering a government proposal to hike subsidised fuel prices by 33 percent in April.

Indonesia's government has lifted its inflation forecast for 2012 to 7 percent in a revised state budget, from 5.3 percent previously, according to a budget document seen by Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)