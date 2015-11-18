JAKARTA Nov 18 Indonesia will achieve just
under half of the President's ambitious plan to build more than
35 gigawatts of new power stations by 2019, an industry group
said on Wednesday.
President Joko Widodo, who came to power just over a year
ago, launched a programme to construct nearly 300 power plants
in an effort to resolve endemic electricity shortages and
increase economic growth.
The country's notorious bureaucracy and slow tender process
is holding up progress, Ali Herman Ibrahim, chairman of the
Indonesia Independent Power Producers Association told Reuters,
adding that 16.7 GW would be achieved by 2019.
"We will not complete this in five years," said Ibrahim, who
is also president director at Bakrie Power. "My calculation is
16.7."
Once the tender process is completed to construct a new
power plant in Indonesia, coal power facilities usually take
another four years to finish, said Ibrahim, adding that the 35
gigawatts could be completed within 10 years.
Lagging progress on the programme could hurt economic growth
and erode Widodo's already low approval ratings, while dampening
coal producer hopes that these projects could absorb some of
their excess supply at a time of low global prices.
Almost 80 percent of the new electricity will come from coal
power stations, with the rest from gas-fired plants, Ibrahim
said. The total cost of about $29 billion will mostly come from
overseas investment, largely from China and Japan, he added.
Indonesia is the world's fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse
gases. Widodo is due to attend a U.N. climate summit that kicks
off in Paris in late November, where he is expected to outline
the country's pledges for tackling climate change.
Construction of the government's flagship $4 billion
2000-megawatt (MW) Batang power station in Central Java has been
held up since Japan's Electric Power Development Co Ltd
won the contract in 2011, with a funding deadline pushed back
for the fourth time last month.
Construction was meant to begin in 2012 but has been
repeatedly delayed as dozens of landowners refuse to give up
their paddy fields for the power plant.
Widodo's ambitious plan have also come under fire from his
own cabinet. In September his energy chief sparked a political
row when he said less than half of the projects would be
achieved.
This year, out of a target to sign 10,000 MW of power
purchase agreements, only 2,600 MW had been signed as of
October, Adi Supriyono, corporate secretary of state-owned
Perusahaan Listrik Negara said last week.
