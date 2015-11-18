JAKARTA Nov 18 Indonesia will achieve just under half of the President's ambitious plan to build more than 35 gigawatts of new power stations by 2019, an industry group said on Wednesday.

President Joko Widodo, who came to power just over a year ago, launched a programme to construct nearly 300 power plants in an effort to resolve endemic electricity shortages and increase economic growth.

The country's notorious bureaucracy and slow tender process is holding up progress, Ali Herman Ibrahim, chairman of the Indonesia Independent Power Producers Association told Reuters, adding that 16.7 GW would be achieved by 2019.

"We will not complete this in five years," said Ibrahim, who is also president director at Bakrie Power. "My calculation is 16.7."

Once the tender process is completed to construct a new power plant in Indonesia, coal power facilities usually take another four years to finish, said Ibrahim, adding that the 35 gigawatts could be completed within 10 years.

Lagging progress on the programme could hurt economic growth and erode Widodo's already low approval ratings, while dampening coal producer hopes that these projects could absorb some of their excess supply at a time of low global prices.

Almost 80 percent of the new electricity will come from coal power stations, with the rest from gas-fired plants, Ibrahim said. The total cost of about $29 billion will mostly come from overseas investment, largely from China and Japan, he added.

Indonesia is the world's fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Widodo is due to attend a U.N. climate summit that kicks off in Paris in late November, where he is expected to outline the country's pledges for tackling climate change.

Construction of the government's flagship $4 billion 2000-megawatt (MW) Batang power station in Central Java has been held up since Japan's Electric Power Development Co Ltd won the contract in 2011, with a funding deadline pushed back for the fourth time last month.

Construction was meant to begin in 2012 but has been repeatedly delayed as dozens of landowners refuse to give up their paddy fields for the power plant.

Widodo's ambitious plan have also come under fire from his own cabinet. In September his energy chief sparked a political row when he said less than half of the projects would be achieved.

This year, out of a target to sign 10,000 MW of power purchase agreements, only 2,600 MW had been signed as of October, Adi Supriyono, corporate secretary of state-owned Perusahaan Listrik Negara said last week.

(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Joseph Radford)