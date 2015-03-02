JAKARTA, March 2 Indonesia's president said on
Monday the fall in consumer prices signalled that there was room
for another interest rate cut, but the decision was up to the
central bank.
"If we look at the situation, inflation has fallen, we're
seeing deflation, which is a signal a cut is possible. But that
is Bank Indonesia's territory," President Joko Widodo told
reporters after meeting with central bank governor Agus
Martowardojo.
In a surprise move, Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark rate by
25 bps to 7.50 percent last month saying inflation would fall
below 4 percent by year-end, compared with its target range of
3-5 percent. The central bank next meets on March 17.
Widodo said he hoped the weakness in the rupiah, which
dropped to a 17-year low on Monday, was temporary and told the
central bank he would like the rupiah at a "safe level".
Annual inflation in February eased more than expected to
6.29 percent, from 6.96 percent in January. A Reuters poll had
expected inflation to slow to 6.70 percent.
On a monthly basis, prices fell for the second month at a
rate of 0.36 percent.
