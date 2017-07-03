JAKARTA, July 3 Indonesia is hoping for additional inflows worth $10 billion from pension funds and other institutional investors over the next two years following Standard & Poor's upgrade of its credit rating to investment grade, President Joko Widodo told Reuters on Monday. The government will also ease foreign ownership restrictions on certain industry sectors in August, Widodo said in an interview. (Reporting by John Chalmers and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Bill Tarrant)