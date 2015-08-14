JAKARTA Aug 14 Indonesian President Joko Widodo
called on bureaucrats and politicians on Friday to set aside
their egos and work together to kickstart economic reforms that
have foundered amid slumping growth since he took office last
October.
In his first state-of-the-nation address to parliament, he
took a swipe at the bickering within government agencies and
political parties that has hamstrung an administration whose
failure to turn the economy around has disappointed investors.
"To overcome the issues this country is currently facing we
have to work shoulder to shoulder. We should not be divided by
political or short-term interests," he said in the speech,
delivered ahead of the Southeast Asian nation's 70th anniversary
of independence from Dutch colonial rule.
"The erosion of a culture of mutual respect and tolerance in
official institutions such as law enforcement agencies,
communities, media and political parties, is causing this
country to be caught in a web of egos."
Indonesia's economic growth slipped to 4.7 percent, its
slowest pace in six years, in the second quarter amid drooping
domestic demand and sliding prices for coal and commodities, key
earners for the country.
The first Indonesian president to come from outside the
military or political establishment, the former furniture
businessman won last year's election in large part because he
was seen as someone who cared for issues facing ordinary people.
But Widodo's ambitious plans to improve infrastructure have
been tangled up in red tape, putting a further brake on the
economy.
The rupiah has dropped by nearly 10 percent against the
dollar this year to trade at 17-year lows and is Southeast
Asia's worst performer after Malaysia's ringgit.
Widodo this week hit the reset button on his government,
replacing two key economic ministers in a cabinet reshuffle.
"Prospects for some economic reforms do now exist to some
extent with the new cabinet ... but he's not inclined to
institutional reform because he's still not emphasising issues
such as land acquisition and civil service reform," said
political analyst Kevin O'Rourke.
"With worsening economic conditions and continued neglect of
reforms, I think the outlook remains grim."
In what was widely seen as a bid to restore faith in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, Widodo installed experienced
technocrats Darmin Nasution and Tom Lembong as the chief
economic minister and trade minister respectively.
"I made the decision to speed up the implementation of our
development programmes ... it's one of the best ways to fulfil
my promises to the people to improve their welfare," he said.
