* Widodo says a culture of mutual respect has been eroded
* Next year's growth forecast at 5.5 pct, seen as optimistic
* President says infrastructure drive key, but red tape in
the way
* Economists say Widodo may baulk at more radical reform
(Adds details on 2016 budget proposal, edits)
By Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, Aug 14 Indonesian President Joko Widodo
on Friday called on bureaucrats and politicians to set aside
their egos and work together to revive an economy whose growth
has slumped since he took office last October.
In a state-of-the-nation address, he took a swipe at
bickering across government agencies and political parties that
has hamstrung his administration and disappointed both investors
and voters who had high hopes he would turn the economy around.
"To overcome the issues this country is currently facing we
have to work shoulder to shoulder. We should not be divided by
political or short-term interests," he told parliament in a
speech delivered ahead of the Southeast Asian nation's 70th
anniversary of independence from Dutch colonial rule.
"The erosion of a culture of mutual respect and tolerance in
official institutions such as law enforcement agencies,
communities, media and political parties, is causing this
country to be caught in a web of egos."
Widodo also unveiled in a separate speech his proposed
budget for 2016, in which he promised 5.5 percent growth, which
was seen by economists as overly optimistic.
"It's hard to see Indonesia getting close to growth of 5.5
percent next year, given that commodity prices are likely to
remain low and monetary policy relatively tight," said Dan
Martin at Capital Economics.
"The main hope is that the infrastructure drive takes off,
but implementation and bureaucratic problems will inevitably
stand in the way."
Widodo, whose government has struggled to disburse funds for
roads, ports and power stations, pledged an 8 percent increase
to 313.5 trillion rupiah ($22.74 billion) in spending in
infrastructure in the hope that it would have a knock-on effect
on investment and consumption growth.
Economic growth slipped to 4.67 percent, its slowest pace in
six years, in the second quarter amid drooping domestic demand
and sliding prices for coal and commodities, key earners for the
country. The rupiah has dropped nearly 10 percent against the
dollar this year to trade at 17-year lows and is Southeast
Asia's worst performer after Malaysia's ringgit.
The first Indonesian president to come from outside the
military or political establishment, the former furniture
businessman won last year's election in large part because he
was seen as someone who cared for issues facing ordinary people.
But after 10 months in office, many of Widodo's economic
programmes have struggled to get off the ground.
The 54-year-old president this week hit the reset button on
his government, replacing two key economic ministers and
installing two experienced technocrats who are expected to
improve policy coordination and dispel concerns that Indonesia
is taking a protectionist turn to shield its economy.
However, some analysts doubt that Widodo is willing to
embrace radical reforms that could prove unpopular.
"Prospects for some economic reforms do now exist to some
extent with the new cabinet ... but he's not inclined to
institutional reform because he's still not emphasising issues
such as land acquisition and civil service reform," said
political analyst Kevin O'Rourke.
"With worsening economic conditions and continued neglect of
reforms, I think the outlook remains grim."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Capital spending link.reuters.com/kud45w
HIGHLIGHTS of proposed Indonesia 2016 budget:
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
($1 = 13,787.0000 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Nicholas Owen; Editing by John
Chalmers)