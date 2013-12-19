Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk has secured a syndicated loan worth $450 million with a five-year tenure from OCBC Group, DBS Bank Singapore, Bank ANZ Indonesia and state lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said CEO Andi Djajanegara in Investor Daily.

Djajanegara added that the fund will finance expansion of its units.

ABM reported a net profit of $16.4 million in the third quarter of the year, down 14 percent from a year earlier on a decline in revenue.

