Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk has secured a
syndicated loan worth $450 million with a five-year tenure from
OCBC Group, DBS Bank Singapore, Bank ANZ Indonesia
and state lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said CEO Andi
Djajanegara in Investor Daily.
Djajanegara added that the fund will finance expansion of
its units.
ABM reported a net profit of $16.4 million in the third
quarter of the year, down 14 percent from a year earlier on a
decline in revenue.
