Coal miner PT ABM Investama Tbk, through its unit PT Sumberdaya Sewatama, plans to invest between $600 million and $700 million over the next five years, said Director Yovie Priadi, as quoted by Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm will develop 5 to 10 steam power plants with a total capacity of 400 megawatts and also renewable energy projects

