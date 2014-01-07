Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Construction firm PT Acset Indonusa plans to expand into heavy equipment rental business by setting up a new unit, PT Sacindo Machinery, by acquiring a 78 percent stake in the company, Kontan reports.
The firm expects profit to rise 9 percent this year to 110 billion Indonesian rupiah ($9.03 million) and revenue to rise 20 percent to 1.2 trillion rupiah.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)