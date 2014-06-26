UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Indonesian state construction company PT Adhi Karya plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($84.8 million) by 2015 to develop five hotels in several cities across the country, said CEO Kiswodarmawan.
The company's director Giri Sudaryono said the five hotels will be located in Jakarta, Bekasi, Semarang, Surabaya and Medan. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources