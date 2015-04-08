Automotive rental firm Adi Sarana Armada aims to more than double its income from car auctions in 2015 with sales of 3,700 units, from 707.36 million rupiah ($54,454) last year, reported the Kontan newspaper, quoting CEO Prodjo Sunarjanto Sekar Pantjawati.

Last year the firm booked revenues of 1.14 trillion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,990 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)