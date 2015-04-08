UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Automotive rental firm Adi Sarana Armada aims to more than double its income from car auctions in 2015 with sales of 3,700 units, from 707.36 million rupiah ($54,454) last year, reported the Kontan newspaper, quoting CEO Prodjo Sunarjanto Sekar Pantjawati.
Last year the firm booked revenues of 1.14 trillion rupiah.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,990 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.