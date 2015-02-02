Car and motorcycle financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance, a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon Indonesia , booked a net profit of 792.16 billion rupiah ($62.35 million) in 2014, down from 1.71 trillion rupiah a year earlier, hurt by higher operating costs among other reasons, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma as quoted by Investor Daily.

