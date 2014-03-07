Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk is targeting 9 trillion rupiah ($784.14 million) of new financing in the first quarter of the year, said CEO Willy Suwandi Dharma.
The firm has secured syndicated loans totalling $200 million to support the business. Adira also aims to raise up to 4 trillion rupiah in a bond issuance this year. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,477.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
NEW YORK, March 14 Nasdaq Inc has provided blockchain technology to run a new exchange to trade guaranteed advertising contracts as more mainstream finance projects using the record keeping software move into the real world.
DUBAI, March 14 Kuwait’s $8 billion debut international bond issue traded close to Abu Dhabi bonds in the secondary market on Tuesday, suggesting the Gulf's gold standard for sovereign debt now has competition for investors' attention.