Japan's Aeon Mall Co Ltd, through its Indonesian unit PT AEON Mall Indonesia, bought commercial land in Jakarta worth $45.67 million from PT Modernland Realty, the Investor Daily reports. A sales and purchasing agreement was signed for 8.5 hectares on Nov. 22. AEON plans to develop Jakarta's third Japanese-style shopping mall on the property. (Investor Daily)

