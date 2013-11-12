Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land is considering issuing bonds worth a total of 1.3 trillion rupiah ($112.46 million) next year to finance expansion, Finance Director Cesar de la Cruz said. (Bisnis Indonesia)

