BRIEF-Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan calls AGM to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk
* Calls AGM on April 9 to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk of upto $3 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2mm5IMO) Further company coverage:
Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans to acquire 10 hectares of land in East and North Jakarta in the near future, with a total investment of up to 1 trillion rupiah ($87.5 million), said co-CEO Indra Wijaya, adding that it would develop apartments on the site.
Agung also plans to buy a 50.01 percent stake in PT Caturmas Karsaudara, worth 18 billion rupiah. Caturmas currently owns Plaza Kenari Mas shopping center in Central Jakarta.
Agung booked marketing sales of 1.83 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of this year, up 6 percent from last year, which represents 28 percent of its 2014 full-year target of 6.5 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11430 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 14 Australian shares barely changed in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as gains for miners, pulled up by rising metal prices, were effectively cancelled out by falls in financial stocks.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU, March 14 India's NSE index rose as much as 2.1 percent to a record high on Tuesday as investors saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as endorsing his economic reform agenda.