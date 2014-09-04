UPDATE 2-NYSE Arca to review closing prices, trading to resume Tuesday
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans to build six mixed-used highrise buildings and other facilities on a 9.5-hectare site owned by PT Graha Cipta in East Jakarta, said Investor Relations Officer Wibisono.
The company will also develop apartments, shopping malls and other facilities on the site with a total investment of 3 trillion rupiah ($255.2 million), Wibisono said.
Agung has acquired an 85 percent stake in PT Graha Cipta Kharisma, worth 305 billion rupiah ($26 million), Wibisono said, and construction is expected to commence in mid-2015 and could be completed within the next four years. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,755 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SYDNEY, March 21 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , the country's No. 2 airline, said it would run five return flights a week between the city of Melbourne and Hong Kong, making good on previously disclosed plans to tap the lucrative Chinese travel market.
