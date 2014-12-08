Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk will
increase its capital expenditure next year to 6 trillion rupiah,
up 20 percent from this year's 5 trillion rupiah, to finance new
projects, the Investor Daily newspaper reported citing deputy
president director Indra Wijaya.
The firm will develop two mixed-use developments in South
Jakarta and North Jakarta and a land reclamation project in
Pluit City in North Jakarta, Wijaya said. Pluit City will be
developed on a 160-hectare plot of land.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)