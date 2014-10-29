BRIEF-China Pacific Insurance plans stock guarantee insurance firm with partners
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners
Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land is planning to buy back up to 2.05 billion shares or 10 percent of its shares traded on the Jakarta Stock Exchange.
The firm plans to spend 620 billion rupiah ($51.16 million) to finance the plan, and will seek shareholder approval for the move on November 27. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,120 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Iceland's finance ministry said on Sunday that in the coming week it would lift the remaining capital controls that have been in place since the financial crisis in 2008, easing restrictions on households and businesses.
DUBAI, March 12 Major Gulf stock market indexes mostly closed lower on Sunday after oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but shares in Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.