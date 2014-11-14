Indonesian property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty
booked marketing sales of around 3.9 trillion rupiah ($319.93
million) until October, representing 78 percent of its 2014
target of 5 trillion rupiah, said Director Lilia Soekotjo.
The company had forecast a lower marketing sales target for
this year, due to slowing demand in the property sector. The
firm booked marketing sales of 5.6 trillion rupiah in 2013.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
----
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 12,190 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)