Indonesian property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty booked marketing sales of around 3.9 trillion rupiah ($319.93 million) until October, representing 78 percent of its 2014 target of 5 trillion rupiah, said Director Lilia Soekotjo.

The company had forecast a lower marketing sales target for this year, due to slowing demand in the property sector. The firm booked marketing sales of 5.6 trillion rupiah in 2013. (Bisnis Indonesia)

