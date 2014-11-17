Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to increase its capital expenditure to 2.2 trillion rupiah ($180.48 million) next year from this year's allocation of 1.5 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Hendra Kurniawan.
The firm plans to use 50 percent, or 1.15 trillion rupiah, of the total capex to buy land in the districts of Pasar Kemis and Serpong in Tangerang, and the remainder to build an apartment and office building in Serpong. The company owned 2,331.5 hectares of land as of June, mostly in Tangerang. The firm booked marketing sales of 3.6 trillion rupiah until September. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,190.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.