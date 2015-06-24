BRIEF-R&I affirms Gunma Bank's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
Property developer Alam Sutera Realty is targeting to raise 3.2 trillion rupiah ($241.22 million) from the selling of a 20 hectare block on the outskirts of Jakarta to a foreign company, the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper reported, quoting Alam CEO Purbaja Pantja.
ABU DHABI, April 4 Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (Adwea) has raised its stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (Taqa) to 74 percent from 52.38 percent, a Taqa spokesman said.