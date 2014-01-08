Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to issue bonds worth as much as $200 million to buy back bonds issued by its unit Alam Sutera International Pvt Ltd that will be due in 2017, said corporate secretary Hendra Kurniawan.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,237.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)