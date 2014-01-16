Retail firm PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans to expand into the Philippines, said Pudjianto, its co-CEO. The firm, through its Singapore unit Alfamart Retail Asia Pte Ltd, has set up a joint venture with a company in the Philippines for the expansion. (Investor Daily)

