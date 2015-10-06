BRIEF-IDMC starts interim analysis of Mesoblast's phase 3 heart failure trial
* Independent Data Monitoring Committee initiates process for interim analysis of Mesoblast’S phase 3 chronic heart failure trial
Indonesia's government has appointed state miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) to buy 10.64 percent shares of PT Freeport Indonesia when Freeport divests its shares, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Aloysius Kiik Ro, deputy minister at the State Owned Enterprise Ministry.
The government currently owns 9.36 percent of Freeport Indonesia's shares, the newspaper wrote.
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc has agreed to divest 30 percent of its Indonesian unit as part of its investment agreement with the government.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Digital Power Corp - delay in filing 10-K due to information necessary for filing of form 10-K could not be gathered within prescribed time period Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nD2C8A) Further company coverage: