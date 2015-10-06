Indonesia's government has appointed state miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) to buy 10.64 percent shares of PT Freeport Indonesia when Freeport divests its shares, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Aloysius Kiik Ro, deputy minister at the State Owned Enterprise Ministry.

The government currently owns 9.36 percent of Freeport Indonesia's shares, the newspaper wrote.

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc has agreed to divest 30 percent of its Indonesian unit as part of its investment agreement with the government.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)