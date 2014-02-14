Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty is targeting 2014 marketing sales of 5 trillion rupiah ($417.45 million), up 4 percent from last year, said Corporate Secretary Hendra Kurniawan, the Kontan reports.

The firm booked marketing sales of 100 billion rupiah in January, below its target of 400 billion rupiah, partly due to the government's new mortgage rule that increased minimum downpayments for property purchases. (Kontan)

($1 = 11977.5 rupiah)