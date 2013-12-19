Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported its crude palm oil (CPO) output rose 4 percent during January to November, from the same period a year ago, said Director Juddy Arianto in a statement quoted by Kontan.

The increase was driven by production in November that reached 155,321 tonnes.

Output of fresh fruit bunches fell 7 percent on an annual basis to 4.66 million tonnes, Arianto said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)