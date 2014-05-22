UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, reported sales of 4.28 trillion rupiah ($371.93 million) for the January-April period, up 19 percent from the same period last year, mostly through crude palm oil (CPO) sales.
The firm said CPO sales reached 3.63 trillion rupiah ($315.45 million), up 10 percent from a year earlier, while kernel palm sales grew 116 percent to 651.57 billion rupiah ($56.62 million). The company's Investor Relations Officer, Rudy Limardjo, said CPO sales volumes were down 19 percent at 407,815 tonnes compared with 508,505 tonnes in the same period last year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11507.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources