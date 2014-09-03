PT Astra Agro Lestari, the plantation unit of PT Astra International, reported January-July crude palm oil (CPO) sales of 779,477 tonnes, down 12 percent from 884,180 tonnes during the same period last year, said spokesman Tofan Mahdi.

Production increased 17 percent to 120,376 tonnes in the first half, Mahdi said. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)