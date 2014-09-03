UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Astra Agro Lestari, the plantation unit of PT Astra International, reported January-July crude palm oil (CPO) sales of 779,477 tonnes, down 12 percent from 884,180 tonnes during the same period last year, said spokesman Tofan Mahdi.
Production increased 17 percent to 120,376 tonnes in the first half, Mahdi said. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources