UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, the plantation unit of PT Astra International Tbk, is planning to expand into the poultry feed and sugarcane plantation businesses, said CEO Widya Wiryawan.
A source said Astra plans to acquire a poultry feed firm in East Java and is seeking a minimum of 3,000-hectares of land for its sugarcane plantations.
The company is targeting 15.8 trillion rupiah ($13.20 billion) in revenue this year, up 25 percent from last year's 12.67 trillion rupiah. Revenue in the first half reached 8 trillion rupiah, up from 5.4 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,972.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources