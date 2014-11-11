UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Astra Agro Lestari, the plantation unit of PT Astra International, bought a 50 percent stake worth 75 billion rupiah ($6.17 million) in PT Kreasijaya Adhikarya, a unit of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd, KL Kepong said in a statement.
Astra Agro will also disburse shareholder loans totalling 81.2 million ringgit ($24.32 million). (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,160 Indonesian rupiah) (1 US dollar = 3.3385 Malaysian ringgit) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources