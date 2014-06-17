UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, reported that crude palm oil (CPO) output for January-May rose 19 percent from a year earlier to 707,348 tonnes. Production of fresh fruit bunches reached 2.27 million tonnes, up 12 percent from 2.03 million tonnes in the year-ago period. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources