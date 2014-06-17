Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, reported that crude palm oil (CPO) output for January-May rose 19 percent from a year earlier to 707,348 tonnes. Production of fresh fruit bunches reached 2.27 million tonnes, up 12 percent from 2.03 million tonnes in the year-ago period. (Kontan)

