UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of Japan's Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd , expects sales in July to reach 16,000 units, up 5 to 10 percent from a month earlier, said Rudy Ardiman, head of the corporate planning division.
Sales at wholesalers from January to June were up 8 percent at 95,323 units, compared with sales of 88,446 units in the same period last year. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources