PT Toyota Astra Motor, a unit of carmaker Astra International , would find it difficult to match last year's sales of 434,232 units, as sales until October had only reached 343,164 units, said marketing director Rahmat Samulo. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)