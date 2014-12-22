PT Astra Sedaya Finance, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk , issued bonds worth S$100 million ($76 million) with three-year tenure, Investor Daily reported, quoting a statement by Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility (CGIF).

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation acts as lead manager.

