PT Astra International, Indonesia's largest listed conglomerate group, plans to expand more in the second half of this year, Chief Executive Prijono Sugiarto said.

In the first half the company spent 40 percent of its 2014 capital expenditure target of 20 trillion rupiah ($1.69 billion), Sugiarto said.(Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11845.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)