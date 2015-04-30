Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk cut its capital expenditure plan for this year to 13 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion) from 19.5 trillion-20.4 trillion rupiah, Indonesia Finance Today reported, quoting President Director Prijono Sugiarto.

Astra posted a net profit of 3.99 trillion rupiah in the first quarter of this year, down 16 percent from a year ago, on declining car sales and falling commodity prices.

(Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)