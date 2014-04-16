Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts, a unit of PT Astra International, plans to spend up to 6 trillion rupiah ($524.9 million) on capital expenditure this year, up 100 percent from last year, said Astra International director Darmawan Widjaja.

Astra Otoparts will allocate 3.5 trillion rupiah of its total capex to support its business units, Widjaja added without naming the units.

Astra Otoparts plans to spend between 500 billion and 1 trillion rupiah to acquire three companies to boost revenue, he said. It would also open 30 new outlets this year, adding to its existing 300 stores. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11430 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)