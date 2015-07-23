Automotive parts manufacturer and retailer Astra Otoparts has scaled back its 2015 capital expenditure target to 3.6 trillion rupiah ($268.88 million) from 4.5 trillion rupiah, amid weaker than expected economic conditions, Indonesia Finance Today reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Made Kusumawati.

