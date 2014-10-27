Automotive parts manufacturer PT Astra Otoparts, a unit of PT Astra International, expects export revenue to rise around 4 percent this year due to tough global market competition, said Director Robby Sani.

Astra Otoparts targets an export revenue of 1.07 trillion rupiah ($88.87 million) in 2014 compared with 1.027 trillion rupiah a year earlier. The firm booked an export revenue of 538.9 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 30 percent from the same period last year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,040.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)