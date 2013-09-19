UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, plans to spend 23 percent more on capital expenditure this year at 3.2 trillion rupiah ($278.87 million). The company aims to expand its plantation and boost production capacity.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,475 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources