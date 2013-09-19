Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, plans to spend 23 percent more on capital expenditure this year at 3.2 trillion rupiah ($278.87 million). The company aims to expand its plantation and boost production capacity.

