PT Astra Sedaya Finance, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, will seek bank loans totalling $330 million this year, to disburse more financing, said CEO Jodjana Jody as quoted by Investor Daily.

The firm is targeting new financing of 21.5 trillion rupiah ($1.82 billion) in 2014.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,825 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)