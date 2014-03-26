PT Astratel Nusantara, the highway construction unit of Astra International, plans to spend 1.95 trillion rupiah ($171.2 million) on capital expenditure this year to finance construction of three toll roads, said Director Wiwiek Santoso. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

